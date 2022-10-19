PM appeals to people to teach lesson to those who insult Gujarat

Junagadh (Gujarat), Oct 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday played emotional pride card to attack political opponents, asking people to punish those who insult them and the state.

"Some people believe in insulting Gujaratis... they wish to divide Gujaratis. Gujaratis have built industries and trade and give jobs to people of the other states, such Gujaratis are being insulted, do we want to continue to tolerate such insults or do you think we need to teach them lessons. Let us teach them a lesson for the pride of Gujarat," he said while addressing a gathering in Junagadh town in Saurashtra region.

He dedicated and inaugurated development projects worth Rs 4,155 crore for Junagadh, Porbandar, and Gir Somnath district.

Unveiling plans to convert Keshod airstrip into a full-fledged airport, he told the gathering that he has instructed Civil Aviation Department officers to work out the project. Once the airport is operational, fruits grown in the area can be exported, tourists from across the country as well as foreign tourists planning to see Asiatic lions or visit Somnath temple will get connectivity, he said.

Appreciating the coastal belt's contribution in the country's economy, Modi said: "In the last 20 years, aqua exports have increased 7 times. I have laid the foundation stone of three fishing harbors, which will boost the fishing sector."

Earlier in the day, while launching Mission Schools of Excellence in Gandhinagar, the Prime Minister recalled: "Because of the dilapidated state of the education sector in Gujarat 20 years ago, 20 out of 100 children would never go to school.

"Those students who did manage to get to school would drop out after 8th standard, but in the last 20 years, education sector has witnessed growth and development... more than 1.25 lakh new classrooms were built in Gujarat, and more than 2 lakh teachers were recruited."

