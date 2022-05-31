PM condoles demise of Prof Bhim Singh

New Delhi, May 31 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of Jammu and Kashmir Panthers Party (JKPP) founder Bhim Singh, who passed away on Tuesday in a hospital in Jammu.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said, "Prof Bhim Singh Ji will be remembered as a grassroots leader who devoted his life for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir. He was very well read and scholarly. I will always recall my interactions with him. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

"He was unwell for more than a year and passed away at a hospital in Jammu. He was 81. He is survived by wife and son. The latter lives in London," family sources said.

His death has been mourned by cross-section of the society, including politic, social workers, businessmen, among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor