PM grieves loss of lives in Bareilly road accident

New Delhi, May 31 Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives due to a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted: "Extremely saddened by the road accident in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. May God give them strength in this hour of grief."

Seven persons were killed on Tuesday morning in Bareilly district when the ambulance they were travelling in rammed into a divider and then crashed into a container truck parked on the roadside.

According to reports, the accident took place when the driver fell asleep. The ambulance was taking a patient and his family members to Delhi. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also expressed grief over the incident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor