PM hails Dawoodi Bohras' contribution to progress, nation building

Mumbai, Feb 10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid glowing tributes to the miniscule Dawoodi Bohra community for its immense contributions to Indias progress, development and nation-building.

Modi lauded the community for its all-round involvement and commitment to the nation through education, trade, business, conserving water, protecting environment and other social-academic activities.

"The Dawoodi Bohras are playing an important role in the development of India. They are spread out all over the world. Now they should become the ‘brand ambassadors' of India wherever they have settled," Modi said amid a thunderous applause.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the inauguration of the prestigious Dawoodi Bohra seat of learning - the Mumbai campus of the 'Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah' - at Marol, in the presence of the spiritual head of the Dawoodi Bohras, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and other dignitaries.

Pointing out that any community is judged by how it keeps pace with the changing times, the Prime Minister said that the Dawoodi Bohras have always proved themselves at the forefront on this count, and the learning institution

