PM hails deployment of Indian women peacekeepers in UN mission

January 6, 2023

New Delhi, Jan 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the participation of largest Indian women UNA peacekeeping contingent to be deployed in Abyei.

"Proud to see this. India has a tradition of active participation in UN peacekeeping missions. The participation by our Nari Shakti is even more gladdening," Modi tweeted.

He was responding to a tweet by the additional directorate general of public administration of defence ministry.

"#IndianArmy deploys its largest contingent of women #Peacekeepers in #UnitedNation mission at #Abyei, #UNISFA. The team will provide relief & assistance to women & children in one of the highly operational & challenging terrain conditions under the @UN flag," the defence ministry had tweeted.

The platoon of women peacekeepers will be deployed in Abyei as part of the Indian Battalion in the United Nations Interim Security Force, Abyei (UNISFA), India's Permanent Mission to the UN said in a statement on Friday.

