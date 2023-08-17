PM Modi condoles death of former DRDO chief V S Arunachalam

New Delhi, Aug 17 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed deep grief on the passing away of former DRDO chief V S Arunachalam.

“Dr. V.S. Arunachalam’s passing away leaves a major void in scientific community and the strategic world. He was greatly admired for his knowledge, passion for research and rich contribution towards strengthening India’s security capabilities. Condolences to his family and well wishers. Om Shanti," Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The 87-year-old Arunachalam, who became the first scientist to head the DRDO and also to assume the office of the scientific adviser, passed away in California, United States on Wednesday.

He launched three major programmes: Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) under an autonomous body Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA); Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV) Programme; and IGMDP (Integrated Guided Missiles Development Programme) to develop a family of strategic and tactical guided missiles.

