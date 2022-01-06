PM Modi exposed Cong game to push country into the fire of riots: BJP

New Delhi, Jan 6 The BJP has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has foiled the conspiracy of 'Pakistan, Khalistanis and the Congress', and said he exposed the Congress's game to push the country into the fire of riots.

On Wednesday night, the BJP shared a video 'understand the chronology of the attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi' on Twitter. A little over two-minute long video starts by asking whose plan was it to attack Modi. "Was it the plan of Pakistan? Was it the plan of Khalistanis? Who is supporting the full plan? Was Congress supporting the full plan?," the video questioned.

The video further said that on January 4, threats were made to not allow the programme, on January 5 people going to the event were threatened, vehicles were stopped and the BJP flags were torn.

"On January 5, first Prime Minister Modi's route was given clearance. Then the Prime Minister's cavalcade was stopped for 20 minutes. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi did not talk when he was contacted," it said.

The video further asked what would happen if the Prime Minister had moved ahead on the route? "A riot, an attack, violence and bloodshed, an attempt to kill the Prime Minister," it asked.

The video claimed that the Prime Minister told the truth after returning from the spot.

The video also shared a news report where the Prime Minister reportedly told the officials at Bathinda airport to thank Punjab chief minister that he returned alive.

"The Prime Minister failed the conspiracy of Pakistan, Khalistani supporters and the Congress. The Congress game to push the country into the fire of riots has been exposed," the video ends with this claim.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi was visiting Ferozepur, Punjab to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore. The Prime Minister cancelled his scheduled visit to Punjab's Ferozepur due to a security breach.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security was breached during the Punjab visit. Taking cognisance of the security breach, the MHA has sought a detailed report from the state government. The MHA also asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.

