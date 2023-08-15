PM Modi expresses gratitude to world leaders for their wishes on I-Day
By IANS | Published: August 15, 2023 05:33 PM 2023-08-15T17:33:00+5:30 2023-08-15T17:35:08+5:30
New Delhi, Aug 15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked world leaders for their greetings and wishes on the 77th Independence Day.
In response to a tweet by Maldives Pesident Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, the prime minister said, "Thank you for the Independence Day greetings, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih."
Replying to a tweet by Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, Modi said, "Gratitude for the wishes on our Independence Day, PM Bhutan Dr Lotay Tshering."
Responding to a tweet by Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Modi said, "Thank you, PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda for your warm wishes."
In response to a tweet by French President Emmanuel Macron, the prime minister said, "Thankful for your kind wishes, President Emmanuel Macron. I fondly recall my visit to Paris and appreciate your passion towards boosting India-France ties."
Macron had tweeted in Hindi while wishing India on the occasion of Independence Day.
Replying to a tweet by the prime minister of Mauritius, Modi said, “Thank you Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth for your heartfelt greetings."
