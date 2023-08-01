PM Modi falsely claims to represent OBC community, says Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, August 1 Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is falsely claiming to represent the OBC community in the country.

“Regardless of data obtained from the caste based surveys, our government will give maximum benefits to the poor who belong to OBC and EBC. The Prime Minister falsely claims to represent the OBC community in the country. Why has he not conducted surveys in the country to benefit OBC and EBC,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

On Tuesday, the Patna High Court paved the way to conduct the caste based census in Bihar which was welcomed by the opposition BJP in the state as well.

Mining and Geography Minister Ramanand Yadav said that the Patna High Court understands that caste based census is required in Bihar.

“It will help people who are sitting in the last line. They will benefit from government policies. It will find out actual numbers of particular castes and their financial status,” he said.

Bihar Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said that the verdict of the Patna High Court is a welcome step and that the decision is in the interest of common poor people of the state.

“Today’s decision also indicates that the Mahagathbandhan government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar strongly put its points and the respectable court has acknowledged it and removed the temporary ban from the caste based census,” he said.

He said that BJP leaders put the question mark over state government intentions but everyone knows who is against the caste based census.

