PM Modi gifts Meghalaya Stole, Nagaland Shawl to German Chancellor

New Delhi, Feb 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gifted a 'Meghalaya Stole' and a 'Nagaland Shawl' to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who is on a two-day visit to India.

Meghalaya stoles were originally woven for the Khasi and Jaintia royalty, who considered them as a symbol of their power and status.

The weaving of Meghalaya stoles has been passed down through generations with a rich history.

Also, the shawls woven for centuries by the tribes in Nagaland are known for their vibrant colours, intricate designs, and the use of traditional weaving techniques, which have been passed down from generation to generation.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister received Scholz for a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In a tweet, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Scholz's visit is an opportunity to further deepen the multifaceted India-Germany strategic partnership.

