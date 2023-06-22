"PM Modi has not uttered a single word..." Congress leader Venugopal on Manipur violence

New Delhi [India], June 22 : Congress leader KC Venugopal on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence over the unrest in Manipur.

"For the last 53 days, Manipur is burning, and people are fighting with each other. PM has not uttered a single word yet. A delegation from Manipur was here for the last 10 days but PM was not ready to meet them," Venugopal said.

"We're expecting a meeting convened by Prime Minister," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will convene an all-party meeting on June 24 in the national capital to discuss the situation in Manipur, Home Ministry Spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The meeting is scheduled at 3 pm in New Delhi to discuss the situation in Manipur.

The announcement came hours after, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi said that the unprecedented violence that has devastated the lives of people in Manipur has "left a deep wound in the conscience of our nation" while appealing for peace and harmony in the state.

As Manipur is still witnessing incidents like arson, the state government has extended the ban on the internet by five more days till June 25 with immediate effect in an effort to prevent further disturbance to peace.

The data services have also been banned in view of the persisting unrest in the state.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor