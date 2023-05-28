"PM Modi has opened his personal project...": P Chidambaram on new Parliament inauguration

New Delhi [India], May 28 : Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram took a jibe at the inauguration of the new Parliament House by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and termed it PM's "personal project".

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new Parliament building.

"The inauguration of the new Parliament House is a personal project of the PM," Chidambaram told ANI.

"The idea was to open the parliament house as a personal project of the honourable Prime Minister. The Constitution says in article-79 that there are three constituents of the Parliament. One is the President other is the Lok Sabha, third is Rajya Sabha," Chidambaram added.

Questioning the functioning of the Parliament in a free and fair manner, the senior Congress leader said, "Whether the building will open or not is not important. Whether parliament will be open to a free discussion, to free debate, to defending views and to the opposition voice these have to be seen when the session of Parliament begins."

He further accused the government of not inviting President Droupadi Murmu for the inauguration of the new Parliament House.

"The Parliament shall consist of the President and two houses of the Parliament. So there are three constituents of the Parliament. One is the President, other is the Lok Sabha, third is Rajya Sabha. By keeping the President away and by keeping nearly all the opposition parties away, I think they have violated article 79," Chidambaram told ANI.

Responding to the debate on 'Sengol', Chidambaram said, "Let's wait and see what happens in 2024. The BJP got some roots in Karnataka but they were uprooted. The BJP has not yet planted its root in Tamil Nadu and I don't think they will ever gain roots in Tamil Nadu."

In his first address at the new parliament building after the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi on Sunday underlined that the new Parliament House will invoke the development of the world from the development of India.

PM Modi said that the world is looking towards India's determination, its citizens' vigour and the life of human power in India with respect and hope.

"When India moves forward, the world moves forward. New models can be established only by treading new paths," the Prime Minister remarked as he highlighted that the new India is realizing new goals and paving new ways.

Stating that after years of slavery, India resumed its journey and reached the Amrit Kaal, PM Modi said, "Amrit Kaal is a period of forging new dimensions of development while preserving our heritage. This is Amrit Kaal of giving a new direction to the nation. This is Amrit Kaal of fulfilling innumerable aspirations", he said.

"When a country like India, full of diversity, with a huge population that tackles various challenges, moves forward with a belief, it inspires many countries of the world. Every achievement of India is going to become an achievement for different countries in different parts of the world in the coming days", he said. The Prime Minister underlined that India's responsibility becomes bigger as its determination to develop will become the strength of many other countries.

"There is a new energy, new zeal, new enthusiasm, new thinking and a new journey. There are new visions, new directions, new resolutions and a new trust", PM Modi exclaimed.

The Prime Minister recalled the golden period of India's prosperity and architecture. He said that centuries of slavery robbed us of this glory. The Prime Minister said that India of the 21st century is filled with confidence.

The new Parliament building is designed to enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha. In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for seating 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor