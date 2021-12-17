PM Modi holds meeting with BJP MPs from UP, discusses their experiences of party's programmes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party MPs from Uttar Pradesh at his official residence 7 Lok Kalyan Marg here and discussed the experiences of recent programmes of the party, said the sources.

The meeting went on for 40 minutes in which no discussions were held related to the upcoming Assembly polls.

The Prime Minister had earlier held a meeting with 17 MPs of northeastern states besides the MPs of southern states.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are slated for early next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor