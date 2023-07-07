PM Modi in Bikaner tomorrow

By IANS | Published: July 7, 2023 11:42 AM 2023-07-07T11:42:08+5:30 2023-07-07T11:45:02+5:30

Jaipur, July 7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Bikaner for a day-long visit on Saturday, during which he will inaugurate different projects.

After landing at the Nal Airport at around 3.30 p.m., Modi will inaugurate different projects near Greenfield Expressway Toll Plaza.

At about 5 p.m., he will address a public gathering after which he will return to Delhi.

