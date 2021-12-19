PM Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 650 cr in Goa

Panaji, Dec 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered five infrastructure projects worth nearly Rs 650 crore to the service of the nation, which includes a renovated Fort Aguada Jail Museum, a super speciality block at Goa Medical College, the new South Goa District Hospital, an Aviation Skill Development Centre at Mopa Airport and a Gas insulated Substation at Dabolim-Navelim, Margao.

The Prime Minister is in Goa on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the state's Liberation from Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961.

The re-development of Aguada Fort Jail Museum as a Heritage Tourism destination under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, has been carried out at a cost of over Rs 28 crore. Before Goa's liberation, the fort was used to incarcerate and torture freedom fighters. The Museum will highlight the contributions and sacrifices made by the prominent freedom fighters who fought for liberation of Goa and will be befitting tribute to them.

Modi also virtually inaugurated a super speciality block at the state's apex medical facility, the Goa Medical College and Hospital, which has been constructed at a cost of over Rs 380 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana scheme.

Among other projects, which the Prime Minister inaugurated includes the New South Goa District Hospital, built at a cost of around Rs 220 crore, the Aviation Skill Development Centre at the upcoming Mopa Airport, built at a cost of around Rs 8.5 crore, a Gas Insulated Substation at Davorlim-Navelim, Margao has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 16 crore under Integrated Power Development Scheme of the Ministry of Power, Government of India.

