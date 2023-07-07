PM Modi inaugurates various projects worth Rs 7,500 cr in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

Bhopal, July 7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated various development projects worth around Rs 7,500 crore in poll-bound Chhattisgarh.

Addressing an event in Raipur, Prime Minister Modi said that the projects will create new employment opportunities for the people of the region and pave way for the development of the state.

"Chhattisgarh has witnessed all round development under the BJP-led Central government in the past nine years," he claimed.

Roads have reached thousands of tribal villages in Chhattisgarh under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana, the Prime Minister said.

"The Union Government has approved projects for 3,500 km long National Highway, of which 3,000 km has been completed," he added.

"The upcoming national highways will provide connectivity, making people's life easier and improving health services here," Prime Minister Modi said.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for three National Highway projects for the Chhattisgarh section of the six-lane greenfield Raipur-Visakhapatnam corridor.After laying foundation for the road projects, the Prime Minister distributed Ayushman cards.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation the doubling of the 103-km Raipur-Khariar Road Rail Line, constructed at a cost of Rs 750 crore.

He also inaugurated the bottling plant of Indian Oil Corporation with a capacity of 60,000 metric tonnes per annum at Korba built at a cost of over Rs 130 crore.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari,Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel were also present in the event.

"Chhattisgarh is steadily moving towards development and we expect that the Centre will extend monetary support as ours is a newborn state," Chief Minister Baghel said during the event.

