PM Modi, Indian leaders congratulate Sunak for becoming UK PM
By IANS | Published: October 24, 2022 10:30 PM 2022-10-24T22:30:06+5:30 2022-10-24T22:45:07+5:30
New Delhi, Oct 24 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders across the political spectrum on Monday congratulated Rishi Sunak, who is set to take over as the first Indian-descent Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
"Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Ind, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership," Modi said in a tweet.
"Congratulations and good wishes @RishiSunak on becoming UK PM," tweeted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
"Great News. Ind setting their mark all over the globe. My best wishes to Mr @RishiSunak on becoming the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Wishing him wisdom and strength to lead the country successfully", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.
"Truth is always stranger than fiction. #Sunak, only one ever 2lose #PM contest & then bcome PM in 90 days. First indian origin #PM of #UK. Reverse imperialism of nicest kind. First ever indian 2head a foreign govt on #Deepawali!!" tweeted leader Congress Abhishek Manu Singhvi.
TDP leader and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu posted: "Absolutely delighted that @RishiSunak is all set to become UK's new Prime Minister! I extend my best wishes to him as he prepares to steer his country ahead as its first Indian heritage PM. This is indeed a joyous moment for Ind across the globe."
"India scored a glorious hat trick this Diwali week! After Aman Sehrawat's wrestling Gold and Virat Kohli's heroic knock,now it's Rishi Sunak's turn to bring glory to India! Congratulations to @RishiSunak who is set to become the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of UK", wrote Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal.
Congress' Karnataka unit President D.K. Shivakumar tweeted: "Congratulations to Mr. @RishiSunak on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.The first ever Indian-origin man to occupy the chair of PM in UK.
"Hoping that your tenure will mark a new beginning for India-UK ties which will bring prosperity to both the nations.
However, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, tweeting before Sunak's win was announced, said: "If this does happen, I think all of us will have to acknowledge that theBrits have done something very rare in the world,to place a member of a visible minority in the most powerful office. As we Ind celebrate the ascent of @RishiSunak, let's honestly ask: can it happen here?"
