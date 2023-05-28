PM Modi invokes Sant Kabir's message in 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi, May 28 Emphasising on opposing evil practices that divide the society during his 'Mann ki Baat' radio address on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday invoked Sant Kabir, whose birth anniversary will be observed on June 4.

"The path shown by Kabirdas ji is equally relevant even today. Kabirdas ji used to say, 'Kabira Kuan Ek hai, Pani Bhare Anek Bartan mein hi bhed hai, Paani sab mein ek, which means: There could be myriad kinds of people who come to the well to draw water...But the well does not differentiate anyone...water remains the same in all utensils," said Modi.

The Prime Minister said that Sant Kabir opposed every evil practice that divided the society and tried to awaken the society.

