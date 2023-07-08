PM Modi launches development projects worth Rs 24,000 crore in Rajasthan

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], July 8 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched several development projects worth Rs 24,000 crores in Rajasthan including the newly developed 500 kilometre section of Amritsar-Jamnagar expressway in Rajasthan's Bikaner.

Prime Minister Modi also said that the border areas and villages of Rajasthan were deprived of development for decades and for their development. The newly launched section of the Amritsar-Jamnagar expressway will also contribute to increasing the connectivity of these villages to the rest of the country.

In his address, PM Modi said, "Border areas had been deprived of development for decades. We have started the vibrant village development project for their development. We declared the border villages as the first villages of the country."

Declaring the border villages as the first villages of the country has increased the interest of the people to visit these villages.

"This gives new energy to the development of these villages. The newly launched section of the Amritsar-Jamnagar expressway will also contribute to this," the PM said.

"The land of Rajasthan waits and calls for the people dedicated to development. And I, on behalf of the nation, am trying consistently to provide new developments to the state," the PM said.

Prime Minister launched development projects worth RS. 24000 crores in Rajasthan today.

Rajasthan has got two modern six-lane expressways.

In February 2023, Prime Minister launched the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai express corridor.

" I am fortunate to launch the 500 km section of the Amritsar-Jamnagar expressway. Rajasthan has hit a double century in terms of the expressways," PM Modi added.

For the development of renewable energy, the green energy corridor was also launched by the PM today.

"This corridor will connect Rajasthan with Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat and Jammu-Kashmir," PM mentioned.

Commercial sea ports like Jamnagar and Kandla will also connect to Rajasthan and Bikaner with the help of this corridor. The distance between Amritsar to Jodhpur and Bikaner will also decrease. Distance between Jodhpur to Jalore and Gujarat will also decrease," the PM informed.

PM Modi further mentioned the benefits of the corridor and said, "The farmers and traders of the region would be benefited. This expressway will provide new power to West India and its industrial activities. Supply chains would get smoother and the nation would get a new speed of financial development."

Prime Minister also said that the Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital has also been completed in Bikaner. PM Modi congratulated the people of Rajasthan for all these development projects.

The PM also emphasised that any state develops only when its possibilities and capabilities are recognised distinctly. The PM also mentioned that Rajasthan has been a centre of infinite possibilities and capabilities.

"Rajasthan has infinite possibilities for industrial development. We are making connectivity infrastructure hi-tech over here. The High speed expressway and railway will expand the opportunities related to tourism. The most advantage would be for the youth here," PM Modi said.

Today, the work of doubling of Bikaner-Ratangarh rail line has also started.

PM Modi said that railway development in Rajasthan is one of the priorities of the government.

PM slammed the previous governments and said that from 2004 to 2014, on average, Rajasthan received less than Rs. 1000 crore per year for railway development. Whereas the Modi government gave 10000 crore every year for railway development, the PM said.

"Today new rail lines are being spread at high speed. Railway tracks are being automated. Small entrepreneurs would gain maximum benefit of the infrastructure development," PM Modi said.

Mentioning the Bikaner famous pickle and snacks, PM said, "If the connectivity would be better then the small industries here would be able to export their products to all corners of India".

PM said, "Karni Mata and Salasar Balaji have given a lot to Rajasthan, hence it should be ahead of all in terms of development. Today, the Indian government is strengthening development projects constantly."

"I am confident that we will take Rajasthan's development ahead with unity," the PM said.

