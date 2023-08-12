PM Modi lays foundation for Sant Ravidas temple in MP's Sagar

Bhopal, August 12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for a temple of 14th century mystic poet and social reformer Sant Ravidas in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering of BJP workers and saints gathering there from different parts of the state, the Prime Minister said the temple will be completed in the next one-and-a-half years.

"Today I got the opportunity to lay the foundation for Sant Ravidas' temple and I believe that he will give me the opportunity to inaugurate the same when it is completed in the next one-and-a-half years," the Prime Minister said.

"The foundation for the temple is being laid today when the country has completed 75 years of Independence. Sant Ravidas was born at a time when the Mughal dynasty was ruling the country, and he had fought for educating the people at that time. Being the MP of Kashi (Banaras), I am happy that I got the opportunity to lay the foundation for the temple in Sagar today," Modi added.

The temple of Sant Ravidas will be constructed in Sagar at a cost of Rs 100 crore to be provided by the state government.

A Sangrahalay (museum) will also be constructed at the temple premises.

Meanwhile, Modi also launched some other development projects in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, including the re-development of the Kota (Rajasthan)-Beena (Madhya Pradesh) railway line.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor