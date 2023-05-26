"PM Modi needs to be congratulated," says Sikkim Democratic Front leader on new Parliament building

Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], May 26 : Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) leader Prem Das Rai on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to be congratulated on the inauguration of the new parliament adding that the new building will serve the purpose of fulfilling responsibility towards the people of India.

"I was in parliament from the year 2009 to 2019. I realized for 10 years there were not enough seats, things were breaking down. A new Parliament building will serve the purpose of expanding responsibility towards the people of India. I think PM Modi led from the front on this and needs to be congratulated for the wonderful project," Prem Das Rai said.

He further said that SDF would not like to dwell on the matter of whether a new parliament building should be inaugurated by the President or the Prime Minister.

"Opposition is making the kind of noises as the opposition would like to make. Now whether it is in accordance with and does PM Modi have the right to do it on the SDF party will not like to dwell in," he said.

On Thursday Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah praised the new Parliament building terming it "pretty damn impressive".

In a tweet, Omar Abdullah said, "Setting aside the brouhaha about the inauguration for a moment, this building is a welcome addition. The old Parliament House has served us well but as someone who has worked there for a few years, a lot of us often spoke amongst ourselves about the need for a new & improved parliament building. Better late than never is all I'll say & this one looks pretty damn impressive."

PM Modi will dedicate the new Parliament building to the country on May 28.

Meanwhile, amid the boycott call by the opposition, the Centre has received a confirmed list of 25 political parties, including some which are not a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), that will participate in the inauguration ceremony.

Apart from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), several parties in the NDA including AIADMK, Apna Dal, the Republican Party of India, the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, NPP, and NPF have confirmed their attendance for the function on Sunday.

Several neutral parties, including Biju Janata Dal, TDP, and YSRCP will also be present for the inauguration.

Amongst the opposition parties, Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samajwadi Party and JDS will attend the function on Sunday.

