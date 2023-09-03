PM Modi never wants to answer questions: Congress

New Delhi, Sep 3 The Congress on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra claiming that in the last nine years of his tenure, he did not give answer to any questions.

"Modi sahib never wants to answer questions. In 9 years no question he had answered in parliament… He never answered any questions from media," wrote Congress leader Manickam Tagore on X (formerly twitter).

Along with post, the MP also shared a copy of the bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha apprising about the upcoming session which read, "There will be no Question Hour during the Thirteenth Session of the Seventeenth Lok Sabha."

"Now in the special Session also no Question Hour. Parliament can’t be cheer leaders only," Tagore said, attacking the ruling dispensation.

The Centre has called a special session of Parliament between September 18 and 22.

--IANS

