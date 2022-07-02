PM Modi reaches Hyderabad to attend BJP national executive

Hyderabad, July 2 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday to attend two-day national executive of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

After landing at Begumpet Airport in the city, he left for Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), the venue of the meeting, by helicopter.

After reaching Hyderabad, Modi tweeted that he landed in the dynamic city of Hyderabad to take part in the national executive meeting of the BJP. "During this meeting we will discuss a wide range of issues aimed at further strengthening the Party," he wrote.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan received the Prime Minister. On behalf of Telangana government, Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav accorded him a warm welcome.

Senior leaders of BJP received Modi, then left for the venue in a helicopter. After landing at the helipad near HITEX, he reached HICC by road.

A thick security blanket has been thrown around HICC for the meeting, which began at 4 p.m.

About 350 delegates, including BJP national president J. P. Nadda, several central ministers, chief ministers of 18 states, presidents of BJP's state units and other leaders are attending the meeting.

On the first day the meeting is likely to continue till 9 p.m. The Prime Minister will stay at Novotel hotel abutting HICC. Some other key leaders will also stay at the venue.

Modi is likely to address the national executive on the second day. After the conclusion of the national executive, he along with other top leaders will address a public meeting being organised by the party at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on Sunday evening.

After the public meeting, Modi will stay at Raj Bhavan and will leave for Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh on Monday morning.

