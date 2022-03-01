PM Modi reviews Ukraine situation every day to bring Indians back: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews the prevailing situation in Ukraine every day to evacuate Indian nationals.

His remarks came amid rising tensions in Ukraine in the wake of Russian military action.

"The Prime Minister reviews the situation every day to bring our Indian citizens back. People are facing difficulty as no airstrip, airport is left in Ukraine. Still, we're talking to the Ukrainian government, neighbouring countries' governments to bring our citizens back," the Defence Minister said at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Dhan Ghata, Sant Kabir Nagar.

The Indian Government has been ramping up its efforts to evacuate its citizens from conflict-ridden Ukraine as tensions rise. The Prime Minister on Tuesday held another high-level meeting on the evacuation of Indian nationals for the third consecutive day. PM Modi had on Monday chaired two meetings to review the ongoing efforts under Operation Ganga for the return of Indians from Ukraine amid military operations by Russia.Another meeting was held on Sunday. The Cabinet Committee on Security had met on February 24 in the wake of Russian military actions in Ukraine.

Addressing the public at the rally, the Defence Minister promised to provide free LPG cylinders every year on Holi and Diwali.

"If voted to power in UP again, BJP government will provide free LPG cylinder on the occasion of Holi and Diwali every year. We've given Ayushman Bharat cards which provides free health treatment up to Rs 5 lakh," he said.

Singh also said that the incumbent BJP government under the leadership of the Prime Minister tackled the COVID-19 situation and the management of the pandemic by the country is being lauded abroad.

"You would feel proud that India earlier did not produce vaccines but today we are making them and administering them to our countrymen. Moreover, we are also exporting to the world's powerful nations," Singh said.

He further said that the government has set up oxygen plants and will be able to fight all future pandemics.

Promising freebies, Singh said that the BJP government will provide free ration to families twice a month.

In the sixth phase of the seven-phased Assembly elections, 10 districts including Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar and Siddharthnagar are going to polls on March 3.

( With inputs from ANI )

