PM Modi running away from discussion on Manipur, says Kharge

Raipur, Aug 13 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of running away from discussion on the violence in Manipur.

He said that instead of working to ensure peace in violence-hit Manipur, Modi is comparing the situation with peaceful Chhattisgarh.

“Comparing the violence in Manipur with Chhattisgarh is an insult to the people of Chhattisgarh,” Kharge said while addressing a poll rally in Janjgir-Chamapa district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

The Congress president asked has any incident like Manipur taken place in Chhattisgarh.

“Women are being raped, their houses are burnt and they have nothing to eat. Who created such a situation in Manipur? The Prime Minister did,” he said.

He said Congress wanted Modi to make a statement in the Parliament on Manipur incident but he did not break his silence.

“It is shameful that instead of discussing the Manipur violence and answering the opposition’s questions in the Parliament Modi was focused on cracking jokes on the Congress party,” Kharge said.

He also accused Modi of misusing the central agencies like ED and IT in Chhattisgarh. “Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel would not be intimidated by such tactics employed by the central government led by BJP,” he said.

Praising Baghel for delivering on electoral promises, Kharge said that the CM had ‘Aladdin’s magic lamp’, one that had something to offer to all sections of the society.

During the programme, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel launched a total of 1043 development works for the residents of the district.

