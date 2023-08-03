PM Modi speaks to South African President, reviews progress of bilateral relations

New Delhi, Aug 3 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa over telephone, and noted the progress in bilateral cooperation as India and South Africa celebrate 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

"Pleased to speak with President @CyrilRamaphosa. Reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation as we celebrate 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. Look forward to participating in the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg later this month," Modi tweeted after his talk with Ramaphosa.

The South African President briefed Modi on the preparations underway for the BRICS Summit and the Prime Minister said he looked forward to his visit to Johannesburg to participate in the BRICS Summit on August 22-24.

Ramaphosa conveyed his full support to India’s G20 presidency and said that he looked forward to visiting India to attend the G-20 summit next month.

The two leaders positively assessed the progress in bilateral cooperation, including in the context of the 30th anniversary of establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations being celebrated in 2023.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and global issues of mutual interest.

