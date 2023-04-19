PM Modi to address Global Buddhist Summit on April 20

New Delhi, April 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Global Buddhist Summit on Thursday in the national capital.

"At 10 a.m. tomorrow, 20th April, will address the Global Buddhist Summit in Delhi. This Summit brings together various people who have worked to further popularise the ideals of Lord Buddha," he tweeted.

On April 17, Culture and Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy had said that Modi will inaugurate the first Global Buddhist Summit on April 20 in the national capital.

The Ministry of Culture in collaboration with its grantee body International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) will be hosting the Global Buddhist Summit (GBS) on April 20-21 at the Ashok Hotel.

Reddy had told media persons that for the first time prominent Buddhist monks from various countries will visit India and take part in the summit.

He had added that in the summit discussions will be held on how to deal with contemporary challenges, with the help of Buddhist Philosophy and thoughts.

This global summit will mark the significance and importance of India in Buddhism, as Buddhism was born in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor