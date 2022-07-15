PM remembers K. Kamaraj on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, July 15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday remembered K. Kamaraj, an Indian independence activist and former chief minister of erstwhile Madras State, now Tamil Nadu, on his birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Modi said that Shri K. Kamaraj has made an indelible contribution to India's freedom struggle and made a mark as a compassionate administrator.

In a tweet Prime Minister Modi said, "Remembering Shri K. Kamaraj Ji on his birth anniversary. He made an indelible contribution to India's freedom struggle and made a mark as a compassionate administrator. He worked hard to alleviate poverty and human suffering. He also focused on improving health and education."

