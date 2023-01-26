PM thanks Egyptian president for gracing Republic Day function

New Delhi, Jan 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for gracing this year's Republic Day parade function.

Sisi had been invited by Modi as chief guest for this year's parade.

The Egyptian President had arrived in India on January 24 on a three-day official visit.

"I am grateful to President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for gracing this year's Republic Day celebrations with his august presence.@AlsisiOfficial"," Modi tweeted.

During bilateral discussions between Modi and Sisi on Saturday, it was decided that both India and Egypt will elevate their bilateral partnership to the level of a "strategic partnership".

It was further decided to take the India-Egypt bilateral trade to $12 billion in the next five years.

