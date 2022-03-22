PM to inaugurate Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata

New Delhi, March 22 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate 'Biplobi Bharat Gallery' at Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata on March 23.

He will also address a gathering during the event on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that the gallery displays the contribution of the revolutionaries in the freedom struggle and their armed resistance to British colonial rule.

"This aspect has often not been given its due place in the mainstream narrative of the freedom movement. The purpose of this new gallery is to provide a holistic view of the events that led up to 1947 and highlight the important role played by the Revolutionaries," the PMO said.

The Biplobi Bharat gallery depicts the political and intellectual backdrop that triggered the Revolutionary movement. It showcases the birth of the revolutionary movement, formation of significant associations by revolutionary leaders, spread of the movement, formation of Indian National Army, contribution of Naval Mutiny, among others.

