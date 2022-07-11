PM to launch development works worth Rs 16,800 cr in Jharkhand on Tue

New Delhi, July 11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make a day-long visit to Jharkhand and Bihar on Tuesday during which he will inaugurate and lay foundation for development works worth Rs 16,800 crore in Jharkhand.

In Bihar, the Prime Minister will attend a programme to mark the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Bihar Assembly.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Modi said, "I look forward to being in Jharkhand and Bihar tomorrow to attend various programmes. In the afternoon, I will reach Deoghar where I will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development works worth Rs 16,800 crore."

The Prime Minister will dedicate the in-patient department and operation theatre services at AIIMS, Deoghar, to the people of the state.

"In line with our commitment to providing top quality healthcare services, IPD and OT services at AIIMS, Deoghar, will be inaugurated," he said.

The Prime Minister said that some components of the development project at the Baidyanath Dham temple would be inaugurated which would boost spiritual tourism.

"Baidyanath Dham, Deoghar, is one of the most sacred sites for us. It draws people from all over the world. During the programme tomorrow, some components of the Development project at the Temple would be inaugurated which would boost spiritual tourism," Modi said.

The Prime Minister mentioned that at the programme in Deoghar on Tuesday, many road, rail and infra works will also be launched or their foundation stones would be laid.

"In the evening tomorrow, 12th July, will be in Patna to attend a programme to mark the closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of Bihar Legislative Assembly. The foundation stone for the Vidhan Sabha museum will also be laid," the Prime Minister tweeted.

