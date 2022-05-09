PM to virtually launch MP govt's startup policy on May 13

Bhopal, May 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually launch the Madhya Pradesh government's 'Startup Policy and Implementation Plan 2022' on May 13, aiming to encourage the budding entrepreneurs in the state, an official said on Monday.

The policy has been specially developed to strengthen and bring to reality the entrepreneurial ideas of the youth of the state, said P. Narhari, MSME Secretary, Madhya Pradesh government.

One important feature being added to the Startup Policy is the concept of 'MP Startup Centre', he said.

The programme will be launched virtually in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his Cabinet colleagues.

For this purpose, the state government is organising a mega event at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore.

Official said that various programmes have been launched across the state to create awareness about the state's startup policy.

He informed that the startup centre will have a dedicated office, a head/mentor for every startup and experts from the relevant fields, who will help the entrepreneurs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor