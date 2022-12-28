PM visits mother at Ahmedabad hospital, Heeraben likely to be discharged in two days

Ahmedabad, Dec 28 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited his mother Heeraben Modi at the U.N. Mehta Hospital here, where she was admitted earlier in the day for treatment. Heeraben had turned 99 in June this year.

The Prime Minister spent almost one-and-a-half hours with his mother, brothers and discussed her health issues with the doctors along with the future course of action to be undertaken.

After he left the hospital, BJP's Rajya Sabha member Jugalji Lokhandwala told mediapersons that Heeraben is recovering fast, and is likely to be discharged from the hospital in a day or two.

According to sources, Heeraben had fallen ill on Tuesday night. She was first taken to the Gandhinagar Government Hospital, from where she was referred to the U.N. Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad for further treatment.

