PM will be decided post Lok Sabha poll result, says Lalan Singh

Patna, June 11 As rulers of Bihar's ruling Mahagathbandhan are gearing up to the opposition unity meeting scheduled on June 23, JD-U national President Lalan Singh on Sunday appealed to his party workers of the party to avoid chanting slogans pitching Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for PM as these "hurt opposition unity".

"The decision on who will be the Prime Minister of the country after the Lok Sabha poll 2024 will be decided post the results. We will sit here in the Patna post polls and unanimously decide who would be the appropriate candidate for the Prime Minister's post," he said while addressing party workers during the Milan Samaroh in the JD-U office here.

"Our CM Nitish Kumar has pledged to make the BJP Mukt Bharat. After separation from the NDA, he had started the campaign to unite the opposition parties against BJP in the country and his efforts are yielding dividends. On June 23, a mega meeting of opposition is scheduled where 18 parties have already given their consent to join the meeting. Now, two senior leaders of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are also coming to Patna for the meeting. They will prepare a strategy to counter BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll," he added.

Lalan Singh also requested workers to avoid chanting slogans like "Desh Ka PM Kaisa ho Nitish Kumar Jaisa Ho".

