PMK urges all-party meet on NEET exemption

Chennai, Dec 26 S. Ramadoss, founder of PMK, has appealed to the DMK government to conduct an all-party meeting for getting exemption from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

In a statement on Saturday, the senior PMK leader said the only way ahead was to get the NEET exemption bill approved. The students must not be made 'scapegoats' for the NEET exemption issue, he said, adding that the dreams of students from the economically weaker sections must not be destroyed.

The NEET Exemption Bill has yet to get assent from the Tamil Nadu Governor, Ramadoss added. He said there was no clarity on when the Bill would be forwarded to President Ram Nath Kovind.

He added that no more poor rural students from Tamil Nadu be allowed to lose their life because of the fear of NEET and urged the government to conduct an all-party meet before the next academic year of admission process begins.

The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a commission to study the impact of NEET headed by retired judge Justice Rajan. He had given a report that the NEET exam be scrapped in the state and students provided admission based on marks in the plus-two examinations.

Scrapping the NEET examination was a major poll plank of the DMK and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in particular. The DMK government is receiving criticism from all quarters for not being able to implement its poll promise on scrapping the NEET exam.

