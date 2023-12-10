Police officer killed in blast in Pakistan

Islamabad, Dec 10 A police officer was killed in a blast in Khuzdar city in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Murad Jamot, SHO of Counter Terrorism Department in the city, Khuzdar Station House Officer (SHO) Abdullah Pindrani told Dawn.

A magnetic bomb was placed under Jamot's vehicle, Pindrani said.

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki has directed officials to conduct an in-depth investigation.

PPP chairman and former minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari condemned the blast and expressed heartfelt condolences with the deceased officer's family.

