Police working to destroy 'demand of drugs': Goa CM

Panaji, Sep 7 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that the police is working effectively to destroy the "demand of drugs" and henceforth raids will be conducted on night parties to book those who are caught consuming narcotics.

"Anti-Narcotic Cell has arrested three main drug peddlers. We are taking strict action against drug (trade) in the state. We are filing cases against suppliers and also those who are consuming it in parties. We are trying to destroy the demand (of drugs). Main suppliers were arrested in the last two days," he said.

"For tourist season, we want to send a message that Goa is not for drugs. Goa is for good tourists. Be it nightclubs or party destinations, wherever we find anyone consuming drugs, they will be booked. We will not tolerate drugs in Goa. ANC is working effectively in coordination with all departments to eradicate drugs," Sawant said.

He said that Goa's crime detection is highest in the country. "But we are taking measures so that crime should not happen in the state," he said.

Goa BJP government has come under fire since the death of Tik Tok star Sonali Phogat to whom methamphetamine drugs were allegedly given.

Phogat had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying at a hotel in Anjuna. She felt uneasy that night and the next morning, she was taken to a private hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Since her death, Goa Police has raided many places at Anjuna and has arrested drug peddlers and also those who are found consuming drugs.

