'Politically motivated': AAP on Delhi Minister Jain's arrest

New Delhi, May 30 Hours after the arrest of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case on Monday, his Aam Admi Party termed the whole episode "politically motivated" with an eye on the coming Himachal Pradesh elections.

AAP's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh told the media that Jain was made the incharge of Himachal Pradesh, the BJP is going to lose the Assembly election in the hill state, and that is why he has been arrested.

"Satyendar Jain has been arrested in a fake case, an 8-year-old case in connection with which he appeared before the ED seven times. The CBI had given clean chit to him," he said, adding that the BJP hatched this conspiracy because of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls.

"This case highlights the misuse of probe agencies. Soon Satyendar Jain will be out as it's a baseless and fake case," Singh said.

He added that this is not the first case of misusing the probe agencies, as earlier the CBI raided the Delhi Chief Minister's Office and the residence of the Deputy Chief Minister. "Our 34 MLAs were put behind the bars and everyone came with clean chit," he said.

"No matter what the BJP does, we will fight and win Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls," Singh said.

