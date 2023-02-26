Polling parties have been dispatched in Meghalaya for assembly elections

Polling personnel to 3419 polling stations across 59 Assembly constituencies for Meghalaya assembly elections have been dispatched to their respective polling stations along with EVMs and other related materials on Sunday.

The Meghalaya Assembly polls for 59 out of 60 constituencies will be held on February 27 and the counting of votes will be held on March 2.

Polling for one seat, the Sohiong Assembly constituency in East Khasi Hills (EKH), stands adjourned, officials said.

In the West Garo Hills district, 537 polling parties have moved to their respective polling stations in the district, officials said.

"There are 537 polling stations in West Garo Hills district and by today evening polling personnel will reach their respective polling stations," Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills district Swapnil Tembe told ANI.

He added that security arrangements have been beefed up for controlling the law and order situation in the state.

"11 Zonal magistrates, 73 sector magistrates and nearly 30 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies have been deployed in the district for conducting the smooth election. Each polling team has four personnel. 30 CAPF companies have deployed in vulnerable and critical polling stations," the Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills district said.

He further said that the training has been conducted for supervisors for the counting which will take place on March 2.

"Observers will arrive shortly for counting," Tembe added.

Out of 3419 polling teams, 974 polling teams were dispatched on Saturday across 59 poll-going assembly constituencies in Meghalaya.

FR Kharkongor, chief electoral officer, Meghalaya said polling teams had reported arrival in their respective polling stations.

Polling teams navigated difficult terrains to reach Kamsing polling station in Amlarem Sub Division with only 35 voters.

"Some polling parties ingeniously even used sturdy traditional Khasi baskets Khohs to carry polling materials and EVMs in a combined effort to ensure that 'no voter should be left behind'. The polling party bound for Rongcheng Polling station in South Garo Hills which had to trek for 8 hours left early in the morning. Other polling parties had to trek for 4 hours to reach their respective polling stations," the CEO of Meghalaya said.

The CEO of Meghalaya said that around 19000 polling personnel and staff have been deployed in the election process.

Out of the total of 3419 polling stations, 640 have been identified as vulnerable and a total of 323 polling stations have been identified as critical while 84 booths are both critical and vulnerable.

A total of 369 candidates are contesting the elections.

The district administration of East Khasi Hills district has also imposed Section 144 of CrPC along the border areas.

( With inputs from ANI )

