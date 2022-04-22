Portugal removes mask mandates

Lisbon, April 22 Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has issued a government decree removing the mandatory use of masks for almost all situations.

According to the President's website, Rebelo "promulgated a governmental order" related to Covid-19 restrictions, which include reducing the mask-mandate, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Council of Ministers agreed that conditions have been met for the non-compulsory use of masks, said Minister of Health Marta Temido at a press conference.

But masks are still mandatory in places "frequented by vulnerable people", such as nursing homes, health facilities and public transport, he added.

Noting that the pandemic is not over yet, she made it clear that restrictive measures may change again pending future needs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor