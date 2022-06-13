Posters in favour of Nupur Sharma circulated in Bihar's Gopalganj

Patna, June 13 Unidentified men distributed posters in favour of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in Bihar's Gopalganj district, an official said.

The posters, containing "I support Nupur Sharma" were distributed at several places and important Chowks, educational centres, parks and temples in the city.

Sources have said that it could be a handiwork of anti-social elements to create disturbance in the area. They probably pasted the posters on Sunday night. The Gopalganj administration, however, has now removed them.

The Muslim community of the district had asked for permission for a march against Nupur Sharma which was turned down by the district administration on Sunday.

The district administration is keeping a close tab on social media and is shortlisting the names and addresses of those who are active and are uploading posts in favour and against Nupur Sharma.

Earlier, similar posters were distributed and pasted at several places in Bhagalpur district as well.

Reacting to it, CM Nitish Kumar said: "Some people used to create disturbances. We have asked the authorities to look into it. The situation is normal in Bihar."

"During the protest on Friday, the people came on the streets but authorities handled the situation very well. We are taking action immediately every time such incidents happen. Moreover, the people of the state are not provoked with such incidents. Different communities are living together peacefully," Kumar said.

Nupur Sharma was suspended from the BJP after her controversial remark on Prophet Mohammad which triggered a huge outrage among the Muslim community in India and abroad.

