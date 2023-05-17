Posters of Baba Bageshwar blackened in Patna

Patna, May 17 Blackened posters of Baba Bageshwar Dham's self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri at Dak Bunglow Chowk here sent the Patna police into a tizzy on Wednesday.

The police, however, were clueless about the miscreants.

This morning, the locals found the hoardings of godman smeared with black ink at Dak Bunglow Chowk with 420, thief and cheater scribbled on it.

Shashtri came to Patna on May 13 for 'Hanuman Katha' at Taret Pali Math in Naubatpur locality drawing a huge crowd.

Wednesday being the last day of the event, more and more people are pouring in from across the state. Owing to the swelling crowd, several people were prevented from reaching the venue.

Meanwhile, leaders of Mahagathbandhan are objecting to the speeches delivered by Shastri since May 13. They have taken a strong objection to his statement of making India a "Hindu" country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor