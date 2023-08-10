Power of no-confidence motion drew PM to Parliament, says Adhir Chowdhury

New Delhi, Aug 10 Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday took a dig at Prime MInister Narendra Modi, saying that such is the power of the no-confidence motion that it forced to the PM to come in Parliament otherwise he would taken a vow to not come.

Chowdhury made the remarks while speaking on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha as the Prime Minister arrived in the House amid slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram', which was also countered by the opposition members who raised slogans of INDIA.

Chowdhury said, "Bahumat ki Bahubali aapke paas hai, lekin humein kyun yeh no-confidence motion laana pada usko thoda samjhane ki koshish karte hai (you have the numbers on your side, but let me try to explain why we brought this no-confidence motion)."

"The power of no-confidence motion has brought the Prime Minister to the Parliament today. None of us were thinking about this no-confidence motion. We were only demanding that the Prime Minister should come to the Parliament and speak on the Manipur issue. We were not demanding any BJP member to come to the Parliament, we were only demanding our Prime Minister to come," the Congress leader said.

Referring to the Quit India movement, Chowdhury said that it was the ancestors of BJP who had joined hands with the British, adding that there should be another similar movement against saffronisation and polarisation.

"We want to tell the Prime Minister that you can become the PM 100 times, we don’t have a problem with it. We are only concerned about the common people of the country. When we went to Manipur, we saw the condition of the people there. The PM should have visited the state and appealed for peace. He should have held his 'Mann Ki Baat' with the people of Manipur," Chowdhury said.

"The violence in Manipur is not a small thing... It is a big issue which is being talked about both in Europe and the US when the Prime Minister was on a visit there," he said.

"We saw how women were paraded naked and killed in Manipur. Droupadi's clothes were taken off in Hastinapur in front of king Dhrishrashtra who was blind. There is no difference in what happened in Manipur and Hastinapur... The king is blind today as well," Chowdhury said.

The comments of the Congress leader evoked a huge uproar from the Treasury Bench with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi saying that Chowdhury is speaking rubbish in the House.

Speaker Om Birla also urged Chowdhury to speak on relevant issues.

