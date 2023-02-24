Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana extended to all J&K districts

Jammu, Feb 24 The Jammu and Kashmir government has extended Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) to the farmers of all 20 districts of the union territory, an official said on Friday.

Speaking at the launching event of the extension of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu on Friday, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said that the scheme will provide comprehensive coverage against crop losses arising out of natural calamities and unseasonal rains.

"The initiative will stabilise the income of farmers, encourage them to adopt innovative practices with sufficient insurance protection from climatic catastrophe. I urge all the farmers to avail the benefits of PM Fasal Bima Yojna," said the Lt. Governor.

The PMFBY launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to secure the farmers from the vagaries of nature was earlier available to only the farmers of four districts.

The Lt. Governor noted that the implementation of PMFBY across the union territory will have a positive impact on the agricultural scenario in Jammu and Kashmir and also complement the efforts of the union territory administration in creating a progressive environment.

Proper dissemination of relevant information and transparency in the implementation of PMFBY will be ensured.

Crop insurance mobile app, a toll-free number of the insurance company will facilitate the farmers to report the losses, the Lt. Governor added.

