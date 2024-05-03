Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: Rape Case Filed Against JDS MP

The Karnataka government's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has lodged a rape case against Janata Dal (Secular)'s Hassan MP, Prajwal Revanna. This marks the second FIR against Revanna, who is also the grandson of JDS leader and former PM HD Deve Gowda.

The FIR includes charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the IT Act, relating to repeated rape, criminal intimidation, demanding sexual favors, assault with intent to disrobe, and uploading nude or semi-nude images.Revanna, the sitting JDS MP from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, has been accused of a massive sex scandal.

More allegations have emerged against Prajwal Revanna's family as a young man filed a complaint at a police station in Mysore, claiming that his mother has been kidnapped on the behest of Prajwal's mother. The young man further claimed that his mother was a victim of sexual harassment allegedly by Prajwal Revanna.

Meanwhile, the SIT has served a notice to BJP leader Devaraje Gowda, asking him to appear before them in connection with the Prajwal Revanna case. He has also been asked to submit digital evidence in the form of a pen drive containing the alleged obscene videos.

On April 27, the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government formed an SIT to investigated these allegations. On Thursday, the SIT formed by the Karnataka government issued a global lookout notice against him at all immigration centres around the world. He was supposed to appear before the SIT on Thursday. Revanna, however, has filed a plea with the Bengaluru sessions court seeking anticipatory bail in the case.