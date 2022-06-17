Pramod Sawant extends greetings on Goa Revolution Day

Panaji, June 17 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday extended greetings to the locals on the occasion of Goa Revolution Day and paid rich tributes to freedom fighters.

The day has special significance in the history of Goa's freedom movement.

"On 18th June 1946, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia and Dr Juliao Menezes' fearless speech against the oppressive colonial rule manifested the courage of Goans, to fight against the Portuguese regime.

"This spark, which was lit by Dr Ram Manohar Lohia at Margao, turned into big flames in the hearts of Goans, eventually giving the much required courage to thousands of them to come together and oppose the dictatorial rule, leading to liberation of Goa on December 19, 1961 after 450 years of Portuguese rule," Sawant said.

"On this memorable occasion let us all bow our heads to the memory of all the martyrs, freedom fighters. It is because of the sacrifices of these great souls that Goa today stands tall as a prosperous State," Sawant further said.

"Let us continue to work towards the betterment and for making Goa a model State. Let us join hands together and strive to protect the hard-earned freedom and rededicate ourselves to achieve greater progress and maintain rich traditions in all spheres of life," Sawant said.

