Prasanna Acharya, Senior BJD Leader Injured in Car Crash, Suffers Severe Injuries

In Sambalpur, Odisha, a concerning incident unfolded as news emerged of senior BJD leader Prasanna Acharya's involvement in a car accident. Acharya, a prominent figure in the political landscape of Odisha, sustained injuries in the incident, prompting expressions of concern and well-wishes from across the state. Redhakhol MLA Rohit Pujari provided an update on Acharya's condition, offering reassurance amid the distressing news. Pujari stated, "This is an unfortunate incident. He is stable and has some external injuries. There are no internal injuries. He will recover soon." Doctors reported injuries to Acharya’s head, nose, chin, and other parts of his body.

However, the incident also shed light on a longstanding issue plaguing the area. Pujari highlighted the perilous condition of the national highway where the accident occurred, attributing it to ongoing construction work spanning nearly a decade. He remarked, "The work for the national highway has been underway on the accident site for the past 8 to 9 years, which makes the area accident-prone. We have raised this issue in Vidhan Sabha too.Police officials said Acharya was on his way to Bargarh from Bhubaneswar when his car had a head-on collision with the gas tanker in Rairakhol area. Acharya and his personal security officer (PSO) were critically injured in the mishap, while his driver sustained minor injuries. Acharya is a frontrunner from the Rairakhol assembly constituency in Sambalpur for the upcoming state elections.