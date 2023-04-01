"Pre-planned," claims BJP National Secy Satya Kumar on 'attack' in Andhra's Amravati

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 1 : BJP National Secretary Y Satya Kumar has alleged that an attack on his car in Amravati was a pre-planned attempt by YSR Congress party workers.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Satya Kumar said, "We went to Amaravati to meet farmers whose movement completed 1200 days. I gave a speech in support of them. On our way back police stopped my car for a check, and YSRCP workers came at us in a group and attacked our car with sticks and stones".

"They had planned to attack us and they executed the orders from Tadepalli palace. When I called the DGP, he did not pick up the phone. DSP did not respond to our requests. The police also pushed our people back. Police who act as stooges of YSRCP leaders are responsible for the incident. CM Jaganmohan Reddy should respond on this matter," he added.

Satya Kumar took to Twitter to share pictures of his car attacked in the incident. He further stated that no amount of violence will deter us from being the voice of the farmers.

"Rattled by our support to the Amaravati farmers and after being exposed of their crimes, YCP goons have physically attacked me and other karykartas! But come what may, all karykartas will stand for the truth. No amount of violence will deter us from being the voice of the farmers. Satyamev Jayate," he tweeted.

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu also condemned the attack on the BJP leaders in the state.

"Does the YCP condemn the attack by the goons on the vehicle of BJP national secretary Satya Kumar, who is expressing support for the Amaravati movement? This attack was well planned. YCP groups are attacking those who question the government. Why didn't the police who were there stop the thugs?," he tweeted.

"BJP central leaders are aware of the incident and are looking at the matter seriously," informed Y Satya Kumar in the press conference.

