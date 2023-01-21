Preparations in full swing for G20 meeting in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 21 The Jammu and Kashmir administration is making "advance arrangements" for the upcoming G20 meeting in Kashmir to be held in the month of May. In this regard, the J&K government has also constituted a Union Territory-level health committee to ensure pre-operationalisation of medical care arrangements and services.

Earlier, the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, P.K. Pole, had hinted at holding the G20 meeting in Kashmir, saying that Srinagar is likely to host one of the G20 events for which the administration has already started making preparations.

It is noteworthy that this kind of summit meeting will be held for the first time in a Union Territory, which will be a proud moment for J&K, according to the Divisional Commissioner.

"G20 member nations are home to 70 per cent of the world's population. Hosting the G20 summit in Srinagar holds special significance as it will help promote tourism and many misgivings, which our neighbouring country tries to spread, will get clarified," the official said.

Many large-scale works have been taken up in Srinagar district, including repair of roads, replacement of rotten poles and beautification of flyovers etc. According to the provincial commissioner, the administration is gearing up the city for the important event as it will go a long way in promoting tourism in Kashmir.

"All major roads are being repaired. We are currently going through the winter months, so there are some difficulties. But we will be ready by the time the event is held," Pole said.

Following the presidency of Indonesia last year, India assumed the G20 presidency for 2023 from December 1, 2022. India will host more than 200 meetings at over 50+ locations across the country through out 2023.

