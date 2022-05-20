Preparations underway to draft new constitution in Tunisia: Presidency

Tunis, May 20 Tunisian President Kais Saied has announced that preparations are underway to draft a new constitution, which will be submitted to a referendum slated for July 25.

Saied told a Council of Ministers meeting that "the new constitution will reflect Tunis' will," according to a statement released by the Tunisian Presidency on Thursday.

The new republic, which will be founded on a new constitution, will maintain the country's unity and continuity, and safeguard Tunis' rights to a dignified life, said the Tunisian President as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Saied declared in December 2021 that a constitutional referendum would be held in July 2022, followed by parliamentary elections at the end of 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor